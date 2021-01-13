Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $923.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.00 million and the highest is $937.40 million. Hub Group posted sales of $900.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218,965 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Hub Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hub Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

