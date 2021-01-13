Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce $25.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.94 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $15.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $117.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,379 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $836.45 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.