Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $1.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.93. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million.

EGBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,661. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

