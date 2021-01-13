Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

NYSE CTT opened at $9.45 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

