Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $952.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

NYSE AR opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Antero Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

