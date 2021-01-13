Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce $172.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.90 million and the lowest is $163.20 million. Amarin reported sales of $143.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $611.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $614.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $697.80 million, with estimates ranging from $560.40 million to $908.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth $51,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.18 and a beta of 2.58.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

