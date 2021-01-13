Zacks: Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.15 Million

Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $289.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.00 million and the highest is $312.30 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $203.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $992.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $963.35 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $987.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

PCH stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

