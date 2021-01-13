Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

