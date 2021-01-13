Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report sales of $23.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.20 million and the highest is $23.26 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $91.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $91.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.05 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $96.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWB. BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $373.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

