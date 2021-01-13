Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce $328.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.20 million and the lowest is $314.06 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 131.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 25.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 33.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APOG traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 308,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $935.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $36.72.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

