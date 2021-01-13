Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USM. B. Riley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.