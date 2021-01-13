Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 606,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 942,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

PK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 102,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,655. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

