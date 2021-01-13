Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. O-I Glass has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.