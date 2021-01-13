Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $346.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.21 million to $349.93 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $252.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTGR. BidaskClub raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $508,552.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,592 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 193.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 310,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 63,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

