Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. Cognex reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 70.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

