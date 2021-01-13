Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce $265.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.58 million to $294.30 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of BRX opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

