Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report sales of $6.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $6.50 million. Brainsway posted sales of $6.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year sales of $21.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $21.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.10 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Brainsway in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Brainsway has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.49% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

