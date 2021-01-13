Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 338,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

