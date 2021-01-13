Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

