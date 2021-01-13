Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

