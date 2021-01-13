Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Up to $1,180.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,180.00, but opened at $1,230.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,221.50, with a volume of 3,959 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,018.18. The stock has a market cap of £407.52 million and a P/E ratio of -35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

In other news, insider Simon Dodd bought 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

