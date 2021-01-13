YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 20,000 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew J. Reintjes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of YETI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $1,466,725.47.

YETI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 634,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,397. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $242,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

