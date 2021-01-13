YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.33

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $104.88, with a volume of 5626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

