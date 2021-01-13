Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YARIY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

