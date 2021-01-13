XR Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 297,550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $3,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 139.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.96 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

