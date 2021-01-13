XR Securities LLC Invests $260,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after buying an additional 54,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,642,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $508.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $517.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.80. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

