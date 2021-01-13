XR Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,304 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.38. 45,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,537. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

