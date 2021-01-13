XR Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 46.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $8,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,661,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,618. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

