XR Securities LLC Acquires 3,556 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.70. 134,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.32. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.