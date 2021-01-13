XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $58.58. Approximately 372,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 259,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $174,383.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,941,440 shares in the company, valued at $78,889,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,562 shares of company stock worth $9,548,296. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in XPEL by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in XPEL by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in XPEL by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

