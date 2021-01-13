Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Lowered by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,398 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 6.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

XLNX stock traded down $6.24 on Wednesday, hitting $140.43. 203,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

