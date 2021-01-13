Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.18. 89,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

