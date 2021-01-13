Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 194.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $726,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $841.83. The stock had a trading volume of 608,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,110,836. The company has a market capitalization of $797.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,197.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $665.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

