Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,670. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

