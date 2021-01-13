Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.71. The stock had a trading volume of 116,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

