Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,335 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,502,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,556,000 after buying an additional 189,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.25.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,995. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,047. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

