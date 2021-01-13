Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.7% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. 522,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,637,412. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

