Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,206 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after buying an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,757,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,391,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

