Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PetIQ by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period.

PETQ stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PETQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

