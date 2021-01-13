XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $17.00 on Friday. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $497.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00. Also, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $3,367,839.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,154,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,106,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,899 in the last three months. 30.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 76.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter worth $306,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in XBiotech during the third quarter worth $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in XBiotech by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XBiotech by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

