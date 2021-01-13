X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in December

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:XYF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 54,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,314. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

