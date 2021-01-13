WSB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WSFGQ) vs. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Financial Comparison

WSB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WSFGQ) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WSB Financial Group and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential downside of 24.91%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than WSB Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

WSB Financial Group has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSB Financial Group and Glacier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 7.01 $210.54 million $2.38 20.89

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WSB Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares WSB Financial Group and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp 31.94% 11.31% 1.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of WSB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats WSB Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSB Financial Group Company Profile

WSB Financial Group, Inc. went out of business. WSB Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westsound Bank that offers various commercial banking services to real estate developers, contractors, small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, professionals, and professional firms in Washington. The bank primarily generates deposits and originates loans. The bank's deposit products include interest bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. The bank's lending activities comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. It also offers courier, telephone and Internet banking, automatic teller machines, and real estate services, as well as cashier's checks, money orders, debit/credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit services. The bank was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bremerton, Washington.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 181 locations, including 164 branches and 17 loan or administration offices in 66 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

