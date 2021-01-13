Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.29

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.29 and last traded at $96.29, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,687,997.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 72.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Workiva by 361.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $6,152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 36,468.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 112,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

