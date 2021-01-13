WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.05 and last traded at $54.35. 220,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 440,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 71.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

