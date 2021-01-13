WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.56

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 4548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $1,805,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2,499.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.