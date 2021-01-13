Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

WTFC stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

