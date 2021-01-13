Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.
WTFC stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
