Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) Shares Gap Up to $36.50

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $40.50. Wey Education plc (WEY.L) shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 1,374,885 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £52.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.21.

About Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

