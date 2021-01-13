Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.23. 10,857,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 6,506,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

