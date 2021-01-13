WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,993 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

