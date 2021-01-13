WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in WestRock by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,959,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

